After a year in charge of Bafana Bafana, coach Hugo Broos says South Africa’s simply aren’t good enough to compete successfully at the highest level. Following their 2-1 defeat to Morocco in last week’s Afcon qualifier, Broos called a press conference on Monday amidst a four-match winless run that started with his team losing 1-0 to Ghana in a controversial World Cup qualifier.

With his team also going down 5-0 in a March friendly to France and playing to a goalless draw with Guinea earlier that week, Broos says: “I think it’s time now to face the real problem. BRUTAL: Hugo Broos “What is the real problem of South Africa? The real problem of South Africa is that we don’t have those quality players. “We don’t have those players like our three last opponents, Ghana, France and Morocco have.

“When you see those teams – Ghana, 90 percent of the players from Europe. OFFENDED: Kermit Erasmus “But also Morocco, there was only one player of the Caf Champions League winning-team Wydad Casablanca, and it was the goalkeeper. “Therefore again, let’s face the problem of South Africa and the problem is that the level of our PSL is not high enough. We don’t make players with high quality.”