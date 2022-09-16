Sandile Ngcobo was on Thursday unveiled as the new head coach of the Blitzboks, with Philip Snyman assisting him. With former mentor Neil Powell stepping down at the end of last week’s Sevens World Cup, SA Rugby yesterday announced the appointments of the two former Blitzboks as their two new coaches.

Ngcobo and Snyman to take over as new Blitzbok coaches

"The Blitzboks are very close to the heart for all involved"

A statement released by Saru reads: "Both coaches bring years of experience as players. Ngcobo [ 33] and Snyman [35] were part of the squad that won consecutive World Series titles in 2017 and 2018, with Snyman captaining the Blitzboks in both seasons. "The duo then retired from the game and moved into coaching immediately." Ngcobo says of his appointment: "I cannot give enough gratitude for the confidence that has been put into me and our team to take up the baton.