The Wallabies welcome New Zealand to the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend in a clash which doubles up as a Bledisloe Cup match, having not won a match to date this year.

Australia centre Samu Kerevi says the time he spent training with Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie at Suntory Sungoliath in Japan has given him some good insight into the world of the All Blacks ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash.

With defeats to both South Africa and Argentina to date, the Wallabies are looking to stun the Rugby Championship and unbeaten All Blacks.

Kerevi believes he has some insider knowledge and says: “Training with Beaudie and D-Mac I understand the way they want to play the game.

“Obviously when they step into that black jersey there’s systems they have but I understand and know what they like and dislike, just about footy and life.”