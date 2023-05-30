Leeds interim coach Sam Allardyce says the first thing the club must do following their relegation from the Premier League on Sunday is sort out the ownership at the top.
With the San Francisco 49ers, who own 44 percent of the club, looking to buy out the rest of chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s shares, Allardyce says: “Is it going to be bought, is it going to stay the same? That is the first thing that needs to be sorted out.”
Apologising to fans after finishing in 19th place with the worst defensive record in Prem history - 78 goals conceded in 38 games - Allardyce, who was brought in with four matches to play, says: “It is really sad the club is in this position.
"It's professional suicide."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2023
"We made critical errors at the wrong period of time."
An honest Sam Allardyce reflects on Leeds' disappointing display as their relegation to the Championship was confirmed...
🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/7P4xHE8jdC
“To the fans I apologise. The last thing I wanted was to be the man who took Leeds United down.
“It is a tough old world when things start failing. You have to come back more determined.”
2022/23 = ✅ pic.twitter.com/iI3Y7S30vy— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023
Of his future, he adds: “I haven’t said I am staying. There is a lot of discussion to be done and I am not committing myself…”