Leeds interim coach Sam Allardyce says the first thing the club must do following their relegation from the Premier League on Sunday is sort out the ownership at the top.

With the San Francisco 49ers, who own 44 percent of the club, looking to buy out the rest of chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s shares, Allardyce says: “Is it going to be bought, is it going to stay the same? That is the first thing that needs to be sorted out.”