The home side opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

⏱ 57 seconds on the clock and the Gunners fire the first shot 💥



1-0 to the home side 🔴



📺 Stream #ARSLIV live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/XtfaHO592e — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 9, 2022

⏱ 57 seconds on the clock and the Gunners fire the first shot 💥



1-0 to the home side 🔴



📺 Stream #ARSLIV live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/XtfaHO592e — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 9, 2022

Saka put Arsenal back in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as the hosts swept forward on the counter-attack and this time Martinelli was the provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish.

Liverpool levelled again eight minutes after the break as Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball, and the Brazilian took a touch before slotting the ball across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Darwin Núñez slides in for the equaliser and his third since joining the Reds 🟥



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD | #PL pic.twitter.com/HUaEfS0t9p — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 9, 2022

Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.