The Capetonians ran wild in Johannesburg, sprinting to a 32-7 lead five minutes after the break before the Lions launched a stunning late fightback.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starred at inside centre in the Stormers’ 35-33 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

But they left it a bit too late, as Feinberg-Mngomezulu - in for the injured Dan du Plessis - epitomised the Stormers’ running game of the day.

The first of his two tries in the ninth minute after the Lions dotted down first was a thing of beauty. Toeing through the ball after rushing up on defence, he then dribbled it with superb soccer skills before collecting and scoring.

Entering the break with a 27-5 buffer thanks to further touchdowns from hooker Joseph Dweba and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, they youngster ran the perfect line to feed off of fullback Warrick Gelant’s run for the Stormers’ bonus-point try in the 42nd minute to confirm his Man of the Match award.