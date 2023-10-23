Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starred at inside centre in the Stormers’ 35-33 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Capetonians ran wild in Johannesburg, sprinting to a 32-7 lead five minutes after the break before the Lions launched a stunning late fightback.
But they left it a bit too late, as Feinberg-Mngomezulu - in for the injured Dan du Plessis - epitomised the Stormers’ running game of the day.
The first of his two tries in the ninth minute after the Lions dotted down first was a thing of beauty. Toeing through the ball after rushing up on defence, he then dribbled it with superb soccer skills before collecting and scoring.
Entering the break with a 27-5 buffer thanks to further touchdowns from hooker Joseph Dweba and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, they youngster ran the perfect line to feed off of fullback Warrick Gelant’s run for the Stormers’ bonus-point try in the 42nd minute to confirm his Man of the Match award.
While he was the good news, there was some bad news on the day, with Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat tearing a pectoral muscle in the clash.
Stormers - Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Joseph Dweba and Herschel Jantjies; Conversions: Blommetjies (3); Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2) and Blommetjies.
Lions- Tries: PJ Botha, Henco van Wyk, Ruan Venter, Morne Van den Berg and Francke Horne.
Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2) and Sanele Nohamba (2).
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Munster 34 Sharks 21, Cardiff 22 Benetton 23, Dragons 17 Edinburgh 22, Connacht 34 Ospreys 26, Zebre 36 Ulster 40, Bulls X Scarlets X