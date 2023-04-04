With automatic qualification for the 50-over World Cup in India all but assured, Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter has called on his manne to shine in the IPL as preparation. Following their series win over the Netherlands at the weekend, only Ireland can throw a spanner in the works.

A whitewash in their May series against already-qualified Bangladesh could see the manne from the Emerald Isle equal eight-placed SA’s Super League total of 98 points, but the Proteas net run rates of -0.077 is better than Ireland’s current -0.382. 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 146 RUNS



Sisanda Magala's maiden ODI 5-wicket haul complimented the effort with the bat as we dismiss the Netherlands for 224 and win the Betway ODI series 2-0#BetwayPinkODI #SAvNED #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/vdQsKzBV3X — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 2, 2023 Walter says he is happy his manne “got the job done there” and is already looking ahead. With 10 current Proteas ysters now heading to the IPL, which started last Friday, Walter says it’s a great opportunity for to play on the subcontinent under must-win conditions.

He tells reporters: “I think the main thing is to make sure that each player has a clear directive in terms of what they would like to get out of it for South Africa. “It’s a great opportunity for our players to play under pressure, to develop their skills. 📹New video📹 @ProteasMenCSA coach Rob Walter #Betway #SA20 pic.twitter.com/F4WwIiL9c1 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) April 3, 2023 “It’s a high level of cricket that they are playing all the time.

“There is a skill development area, but there is also an element of how they handle high-pressure situations.” SA’S IPL STARS Delhi Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw

Mumbai Indians: Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis Chennai Super Kings: Dwaine Pretorius

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock Gujarat Titans: David Miller Punjab Kings: Kagiso Rabada