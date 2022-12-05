The Lions made it four from four for South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams over their Welsh visitors at the weekend with their 32-15 win over Scarlets at Ellis Park on Sunday.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: 🦁 32 - 15 🔴⚪️#LionsPride🦁 #LiovsSca | @Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/61FNP8anzU— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) December 4, 2022
The whipping of the Welsh kicked off on Friday, when Curwin Bosch scored 15 of his team’s points as the Sharks beat the Ospreys 25-10.
Welcome back to the @Vodacom #URC Curwin Bosch 🦈#SHAvOSP | @SharksRugby pic.twitter.com/jOwFyMd1er— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) December 2, 2022
Flyhalf Bosch scored one of three Sharks tries - the others touched down by Sikhumbuzo Notshe and James Venter.
The Stormers then ran wild in the first half at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to lead 28-0 at one stage, before beating Scarlets 36-24. Later on Saturday the Bulls demolished Cardiff 45-9, with Springbok wing Canan Moodie scoring two of their six tries. The others were scored by lock Ruan Nortje, eighthman Elrigh Louw, fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse and flyhalf Johan Goosen.
It's all over at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where the DHL Stormers have claimed a full five log points in an entertaining clash with the Dragons. Thanks for coming out and showing your passion for our team Gqeberha. #STOvDRA #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/pkil7UKc33— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 3, 2022
At Ellis Park, the Lions then put the icing on the cake by outscoring their visitors four tries to three.
Two of the hosts’ tries belonged to No.8 Emmanuel Tshituka, with Rabz Maxwane and Jaco Kriel scoring the others.
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Lions 32 Scarlets 15, Leinster 38 Ulster 29, Bulls
45 Cardiff 9, Connacht 38 Benetton 19, Zebre 17 Warriors 45, Stormers 34 Dragons 26, Edinburgh 17 Munster 38, Sharks 25 Ospreys 10