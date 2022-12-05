The whipping of the Welsh kicked off on Friday, when Curwin Bosch scored 15 of his team’s points as the Sharks beat the Ospreys 25-10.

The Lions made it four from four for South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams over their Welsh visitors at the weekend with their 32-15 win over Scarlets at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Flyhalf Bosch scored one of three Sharks tries - the others touched down by Sikhumbuzo Notshe and James Venter.

The Stormers then ran wild in the first half at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to lead 28-0 at one stage, before beating Scarlets 36-24. Later on Saturday the Bulls demolished Cardiff 45-9, with Springbok wing Canan Moodie scoring two of their six tries. The others were scored by lock Ruan Nortje, eighthman Elrigh Louw, fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse and flyhalf Johan Goosen.

It's all over at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where the DHL Stormers have claimed a full five log points in an entertaining clash with the Dragons. Thanks for coming out and showing your passion for our team Gqeberha. #STOvDRA #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/pkil7UKc33 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 3, 2022

At Ellis Park, the Lions then put the icing on the cake by outscoring their visitors four tries to three.