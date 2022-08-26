The Blitzboks will be looking to claim another Series title in the USA this weekend, by winning the final leg of the season - the LA Sevens.
Leading Australia by two points at the top of the standings and Argentina, in third, by six, the Blitzboks know that victory in LA will guarantee that they successfully defend their world crown.
Of course other permutations come into play and they could still bag the title by not winning in LA, but captain Shakes Soyizwapi says they won’t be talking out the calculators just yet.
He explains: “We have to keep our own standards and not worry about our opponents...
“We know what the level is to win tournaments, it is now up to us to make sure we reach that this weekend.”
South Africa will face hosts USA at 6.20pm on Saturday, before tackling Canada at 9.26pm.
They then face New Zealand at 12.59am on Sunday morning in their final Pool B match.
Series log
1 South Africa 124
2 Australia 122
3 Argentina 118
4 Fiji 104
5 Ireland 92