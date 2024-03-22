South African teen sensation Kwena Maphaka will get a break from his matric studies to play in the Indian Premier League. It’s been a crazy year for the 17-year-old left-arm paceman.

The Joburger starred for South Africa at the recently Under-19 Cricket World Cup - finishing as Player of the Series and taking a tournament-high 21 wickets. मुंबईत स्वागत आहे, Kwena! 🏚️💙



Can't wait to see you bowl 'em over with your jaffas & your talent in the Blue & Gold 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/o5hmpOdOGw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 21, 2024 Earlier this week, he showed his ice-cold nerves to bowl the Lions’ Super Over in their T20 Challenge win over Western Province at the Wanderers. Maphaka, who is in matric at St Stithians in Johannesburg, has been named in the Mumbai Indians squad as replacement for Sri Lanka ace Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.