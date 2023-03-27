South Africa achieved the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket on Sunday as they smashed their way to a six-wicket victory over West Indies. In a 500-plus runs-fest at Centurion Park, the Proteas scored a massive 259/4 to eclipse the Windies’ 258/5.

After winning the toss, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram sent the islanders in to bat. 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



Records were broken as Quinton de Kock's maiden T20I century set the #Proteas on their way to chasing down a mammoth 259-run target - with 7 balls remaining - to level the KFC T20I series#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XMJnBL6p5r — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023 And after Wayne Parnell struck to remove Brandon King at 2/1, the carnage began. Charles and Kyle Mayers (51 off 27 balls) powered the Windies to 137 before the latter was set up by Marco Jansen (3/52) in the 10th over, who lured Nicolas Pooran to sky one three balls later.

That was special 🔥#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/rruu4aYa0h — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023 But Charles never slowed down and boosted his span to 179/4 when his knock off 10 boundaries and 11 maximums ended - as he eclipsed Chris Gayle’s fast T20I ton for the Windies. Swift ton: Johnson Charles Rovman Powell (28) and Romario Shepherd’s 41 off 18 continue to pile on runs at 258/6. In reply, the Proteas didn’t hang slange and klapped their way to the highest Power Play score by a full ICC member of 103/0 after six overs.

De Kock clubbed his first T20I 100 in 43-ball knock before departing with the total on 152/1. QUICK-FIRE 🔥



Quinton de Kock smashes the fastest-ever T20I half-century for the #Proteas#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XrCmXkzMsW — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023 Reeza Hendricks blazed his way to 68 off 28 and followed Rilee Rossouw (16) as SA stumbled somewhat at 193/3. But Markram (37*) and Heinrich Klaasen (18*) saw the team home.