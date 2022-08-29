England thrashed South Africa on the third day to seal victory by an innings and 85 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. The only real resistance offered by the tourists was an 87-run fourth wicket partnership between an injured Rassie van der Dussen and Keegan Petersen, which held up the hosts to finish on 179 in their second innings after being bowled out for 151 in the first in reply to England’s 415/9 declared.

But once they were dismissed, SA folded as England levelled the series 1-1 with the final match to come at the Kia Oval in London on September 8. DAMAGING: James Anderson After resuming the third morning with all 10 wickets in hand on 23/0, Dean Elgar fell early to James Anderson (3/30) for 11, before his partner Sarel Erwee (25) was taken out by Ollie Robinson (4/43). Aiden Markram (6) hardly troubled the scoreboard before he too was sent on his way, this time by Stuart Broad (1/24), leaving the total on 54/3.

That brought Van der Dussen together with Petersen, with the pair digging in to bat for more than 42 overs together as they frustrated England. The former, who after the match was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a fracture to his left index finger, was eventually removed by Ben Stokes (2/30) for 41 off 132 balls. Ten runs later and the home captain also got rid of the latter for 42 off 159 deliveries as the Proteas slumped to 151/5.