The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were crowned the first-ever SA20 champions on Sunday, after smashing the Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final at the Wanderers. Captain Aiden Markram and his teammates made the son sak for the Capitals early on, bowling them out for just 135 in 19.3 overs before getting the winning runs with four wickets in the bank and with 21 balls to spare.

Former Proteas and current Netherlands spinner Roelof van der Merwe (4/31), who finished the tournament with the joint-most wickets alongside Anrich Nortje with 20, did the most damage with ball in hand for the Sunrisers. The tournament’s Most Valuable Player Aiden Markram also in with an economic spell of 1/17 in his four overs as they spun Capitals dronk. TOP SPIN: Roelof van der Merwe. Kusal Mendis top-scored for the Pretoria team with his 21 off 19 balls at the top of the batting order. Let the celebrations begin 🎉![CDATA[]]>🍾#Betway #SA20 @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/VNfsYsm0OF — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 12, 2023 With the table set for their batsmen to finish off Capitals, Proteas captain and Sunrisers opening batsman Temba Bavuma was back in the hut after facing just two balls - clean bowled by Eathan Bosch for two.

Despite the early setback, English wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rossington batted like there was no tomorrow and shared a blitsvinnige 67-run second-wicket partnership with Jordan Hermann (22 off 17) before the latter was stumped off the bowling of Adil Rashid. Rossington (57 0ff 30) was eventually caught behind off the bowling of Nortje (2/21) with the score on 103 in the 11th over. and now a world from the #Betway #SA20 winning captain - Aiden Markram@Betway_India pic.twitter.com/eR7IphZqxR — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 12, 2023 Markram (26 off 19) fell with the score on 113 and then Jordan Cox lost his wicket too to make it 121/5.