Bowled out for just 151 after they won the toss and decided to bat, captain Dean Elgar should be the first to admit that he made the wrong decision after the coin flip went his way.

South Africa’s batsmen failed miserably on Day One of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

In fact, the Proteas started the match with strange decisions, leaving out beanpole left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen in favour of an extra spin bowler in Simon Harmer.

With 40-year-old James Anderson (3/32) and Ollie Robinson (1/48) firing from both ends with the new ball, SA openers Elgar (12) and Sarel Erwee (3) struggled from the first ball, before the latter became Anderson’s first wicket - caught behind - in the fifth over.

SA never recovered, as Anderson’s fellow veteran Stuart Broad, 36, also took 3/37, with Kagiso Rabada (36) top-scoring as Keagan Petersen (21) Aiden Markram (14), Rassie van der Dussen (16) and Kyle Verreynne (21) all failed.