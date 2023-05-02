The May 20 final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will be a repeat of last year’s final, which saw La Rochelle run out 24-21 winners in Marseille.

South African wing Raymond Rhule starred as Champions Cup title holders La Rochelle set up a geharde final with four-time winners Leinster.

Ex-Stormers speedster Rhule scored a brace of tries as La Rochelle put seven past the Exeter Chiefs in a 47-28 one-sided semifinal victory on Sunday.

Raymond Rhule 👉 R̶u̶g̶b̶y̶ Football Player@StadeRochelais hit back, it’s all square at the Matmut Atlantique 🔥#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/d8nUfmWBlL — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 30, 2023

Leinster klapped Top 14 leaders Toulouse 41-22 in their last-four clash on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith’s Glasgow Warriors reached their first European final with a 35-17 Challenge Cup pak slae at Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.