South African wing Raymond Rhule starred as Champions Cup title holders La Rochelle set up a geharde final with four-time winners Leinster.
The May 20 final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will be a repeat of last year’s final, which saw La Rochelle run out 24-21 winners in Marseille.
Ex-Stormers speedster Rhule scored a brace of tries as La Rochelle put seven past the Exeter Chiefs in a 47-28 one-sided semifinal victory on Sunday.
Raymond Rhule 👉 R̶u̶g̶b̶y̶ Football Player@StadeRochelais hit back, it’s all square at the Matmut Atlantique 🔥#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/d8nUfmWBlL— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 30, 2023
Leinster klapped Top 14 leaders Toulouse 41-22 in their last-four clash on Saturday.
Meanwhile, former Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith’s Glasgow Warriors reached their first European final with a 35-17 Challenge Cup pak slae at Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.
Your @TISSOT Try of the Round Semi-final nominees 🔥@StadeToulousain's Pita Ahki@leinsterrugby's Jack Conan (2nd)@staderochelais' Tawera Kerr-Barlow (1st)@staderochelais' Raymond Rhule (2nd)@ExeterChiefs Olly Woodburn— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 1, 2023
The Scottish club, who have a klomp SA-born Scotland internationals like Kyle Steyn in their ranks, will now face Bok speedster Cheslin Kolbe and his Toulon span on May 19, after the French ysters beat Benetton 23-0 on Sunday despite playing a man down for most of the match.