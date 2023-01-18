South Africa’s Blitzboks will kick off a new era in New Zealand this weekend. Travelling to Hamilton minus retired Branco du Preez, JC Pretorius, Muller du Plessis and Sako Makata who have all decided to play XVs from now on, the Blitzboks kick off against Canada at 10.10pm on Friday in Pool D.

After that they face Spain at 1.38am and Argentina at 4.44am. One of the remaining experienced players in the squad, Impi Vissier, says: “We’ve lost a couple or regulars, so it’s important that we get the young guys up to speed and on the same page quickly. The moment his #Blitzboks dream became reality for Jaiden Baron - more here: https://t.co/5lGAyg1QMu 😍#BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/3zfemE4ZRh — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 16, 2023 “Luckily, the younger guys are very excited, and they bring a different energy to the team, so it’s going to be interesting to see what they produce on the weekend.