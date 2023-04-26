Ryan Mason’s first assignment as new Tottenham interim coach will be a Premier League home match against Manchester United on Thursday. Having served the role when Jose Mourinho was sacked in April 2021, Mason takes the reins following the firing of fired Antonio Conte’s assistant coach Cristian Stellini on Monday night.

The former Spurs midfielder will have to pick up the pieces from Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle. Back to the capital later this week for #TOTMUN 🫡#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 25, 2023 In a club statement, chairman Daniel Levy says: “Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. “Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

Tottenham unveil Ryan Mason coaching staff until end of the season ⚪️ #THFC



Matt Wells (Acting Assistant Head Coach), Nigel Gibbs (Acting First Team Coach) plus Perry Suckling (First Team Goalkeeping Coach), Gianni Vio (Set Pieces Coach), who continue their existing roles. pic.twitter.com/rJeZDPXqkF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2023 “I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.” All focus on Thursday 👊



🛵 @getir_UK pic.twitter.com/Ldn1joubc2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 25, 2023 Spurs are still on the hunt for a permanent head coach, with former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann still available after pulling out of talks over the vacancy at Chelsea. [Midweek Prem fixtures]