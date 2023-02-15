Manchester City knocked Arsenal off their Premier League perch as second-half goals by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned the champions a 3-1 victory in a feisty top-of-the-table clash at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Arsenal had come from a goal down and looked capable of ending a 10-game losing streak in the league against City but they ultimately came up short as their hopes of a first league title since 2004 suffered a setback.
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
Oh Kevin that is a sumptuous finish! 🔥
📺 Stream #ARSMCI live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/1gghk0uIcO
Arsenal hit back strongly after Kevin de Bruyne's 24th- minute opener and were deservedly level at halftime thanks to a coolly-taken Bukayo Saka penalty.
But they struggled to maintain the intensity after the break and hardly helped themselves with a succession of errors.
City had a penalty overturned by VAR but took the lead when Grealish fired in his third league goal of the season in the 72nd minute.
A big moment! 👀
Arsenal equalize from the spot through Bukayo Saka.
As it stands on the log:
1️⃣ Arsenal: 52 points
2️⃣ Man City: 49 points
📺 Stream #ARSMCI live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/LImclijnV6
Haaland, an injury doubt ahead of the game, then netted his 26th league goal of the campaign to silence the home crowd and start the celebrations among the City faithful.
Pep Guardiola's City have 51 points, the same as Arsenal but with a far superior goal difference.
Arsenal's first home defeat of the season felt like a massive moment in the title race and could well prove to be so, although with a game in hand they are still very much in contention.
👉 First goal in four games
👉 First goal 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 against the 'big six' in England
Erling Haaland is envitable 🔥
📺 Stream #ARSMCI live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/gccOYUcHax
After picking up only one point from their last three games, however, they need to regain their momentum soon.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sprung a surprise by dropping right back Ben White in favour of Takehiro Tomiyasu and the experienced Jorginho came in for the injured Thomas Partey for his first start since arriving from Chelsea.
Erling Haaland has now matched Sergio Aguero's 26 goals in a single #PL campaign.
Here's his reaction to the win 👇
