Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League and are now eyeing a woelige run to bring the title home, starting on Saturday at 5pm at Nottingham Forest. That’s the rousing message from coach Pep Guardiola and goal machine Erling Haaland after knocking Arsenal off their perch with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

City took advantage off a nervy Gunners side, now without a win in three league games when Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring by latching on to a poor Takehiro Tomiyasu backpass to lob Aaron Ramsdale in the 24th minute.



The hosts levelled from the spot through a controversial Bukayo Saka penalty just before the break, before Jack Grealish fired them ahead in the 72nd minute, before Haaland made the punte vas 10 minutes later.



Great build-up play to find @JackGrealish, who powerfully strikes it past Ramsdale to put us ahead! 🔥@Sure | #MoveOfTheMatch | #ad pic.twitter.com/NLV3bt1xqG — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 16, 2023 After his 24th league goal of the season, Haaland says: “We needed this one.

Level on 51 log points with Arsenal, City lead the table by superior goal difference.

The coach says: “Now we are top of the league but they have one game in hand. “It’s a long road. There are plenty more games to play. “We have another one in three days then UCL. There’s many, many games to play for everyone.”