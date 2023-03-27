Stormers coach John Dobson was happy to scrap two points from a 22-22 draw with Leinster in Dublin on Friday, after almost getting niks. A late try from fullback Clayton Blommetjies secured a share of the spoils for the Kaapenaars as they look to secure second spot on United Rugby Championship log.

This after their Irish hosts looked set to extend their 15-game winning run in the URC with an incredible second-half fightback. Wow... What a game of #Rugby.



The sides leave with a share of the points after an exhilarating game at the RDS arena! 👏 @Vodacom #URC | #LEIvSTO pic.twitter.com/b7RrSUvdTG — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 24, 2023 Having led by 17 points after a dominant start to the first half, the defending champions Stormers threatened to let it slip at the RDS Arena as unbeaten Leinster scored four successive tries to take the lead. However, Manie Libbok set up Blommetjies for the decisive try that saw the defending champions come away with a credible draw.

The vision & then THAT finish, take a bow Stormers! 🤩 @Vodacom #URC | #LEIvSTO pic.twitter.com/RsLKlBVflo — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 24, 2023 Libbok contributed 12 of the Stormers’ first-half points, building a 17-5 at halftime and he also supplied the assist for Suleiman Hartzenberg’s 33rd-minute breakaway try. But, Libbok and his flyhalf rival Harry Byrne both blew potential match-winning kicks late on, while the Stormers also lost Hartzenberg to a yellow card inside the second 40 minutes. Dobson says: “At 22-17 down, with 14 players, we were looking at possibly getting nothing out of the game. The way we fought back, we are the only team Leinster haven’t beaten since they lost to the Bulls around this time last year.

Happy: Stormers’ John Dobson “A draw is a reasonably fair result. With Ulster chasing us and points difference, those two points are extremely useful. “For our morale and getting used to the conditions, tonight was really important. It’s a reasonably happy changing room, even though we feel we could have done more.” Leinster – Tries: Michael Milne, Scott Penny, Rob Russell and Max Deegan; Conversion: Harry Byrne.