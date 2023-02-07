Paarl Royals will be hoping for the luck of the Irish when they face SA20 log leaders Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday at 5.30pm, after announcing the signing of Irishman Paul Sterling on Monday. The 32-year-old big-hitting Sterling, whose scored the fifth most runs (3 181 in T20I history at an average of 28.65 and a strike rate of 134.78) comes into the squad for West Indian Obed McCoy.

Stirling will be hoping he didn’t make the trip to Centurion Park and South Africa for one match only, with the Royals still looking to make their place in the final four vas on Tuesday. He needs no introduction but here’s one anyway. 💗![CDATA[]]>💥 pic.twitter.com/XaDnJoO6Y7 — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) February 6, 2023 With their hosts, led by Proteas allrounder Wayne Parnell, already having cemented top spot on the log, Royals are currently in fourth place with a superior net run rate to that of Durban’s Super Giants in fifth place. Test: Capitals skipper Pamell The Giants, though, have already played their full quota of matches.