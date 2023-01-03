Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo could make his debut for new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Thursday already, after signing a record-breaking two-and-a-half-year deal at the weekend. Ronaldo departed Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

A free agent up until the weekend, Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Cristiano Ronaldo irrumpe en el TOP 1 de futbolisas mejores pagados del mundo. pic.twitter.com/M7ZaWZElQK — MARCA (@marca) January 2, 2023 Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200m. Ronaldo says in a statement: “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.