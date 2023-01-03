Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo could make his debut for new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Thursday already, after signing a record-breaking two-and-a-half-year deal at the weekend.
Ronaldo departed Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.
A free agent up until the weekend, Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details.
Cristiano Ronaldo irrumpe en el TOP 1 de futbolisas mejores pagados del mundo. pic.twitter.com/M7ZaWZElQK— MARCA (@marca) January 2, 2023
Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200m.
Ronaldo says in a statement: “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.
“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the club to achieve success.”
Al Nassr face Al Ta'ee at home in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.