Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is “ready to start” as he toys with the idea of making changes to his side for Thursday’s 9pm Europa League opener against Real Sociedad. Currently on a four-match winning run in the Premier League, Ten Hag has stuck with the same starting XI - with the only exception being the introduction of £85m winger Antony in last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal - since turning the tide with a 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

It's a team game.@ChrisEriksen8 tells United Daily that everyone has a part to play in helping United achieve success this season ✊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 7, 2022 Before then, the Red Devils lost their two opening league games. And ahead of hosting Manchester City legend David Silva and his Sociedad teammates tonight, Ten Hag says: “The team is improving, it’s getting better. But for the players that aren’t in the team, they can come in at any moment and maybe do better than the players that are in. “We not only have a team, we have a squad, but we have to win every game and that is the mentality Manchester United needs.”

🎯 Tonight's aim: the best possible start in #UEL Group E.



Erik and the squad are zoned in on securing three points at Old Trafford ⬇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022 Ronaldo and new signing Casemiro have both been on the bench during that run and could get a kans on Thursday. Asked about Ronaldo’s readiness to start after missing most of pre-season, Ten Hag says: “He started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start.” Ronaldo’s likely return would mean he leads the line in place of Marcus Rashford, who has hit form with a brace against the Gunners and netting the clincher in the win over Liverpool.