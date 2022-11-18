Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to.
Ronaldo says Ferguson persuaded him to rejoin United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
He explains: “Well, honestly, it was close...
“[But] I spoke with him [Ferguson]...
"He said to me that 'it's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'."
