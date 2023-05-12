Everton coach Sean Dyche is going to gooi alles at Manchester City when they clash at Goodison Park on Sunday at 3pm. Dyche’s 17th-placed Merseysiders are desperate for points to survive in the top flight after earning a two-point cushion on the bottom three with a confidence-boosting 5-0 victory at Brighton on Monday.

And with just three games to play, the coach knows it’s going to be a taai tamaletjie against goalvraat log leaders City. But having frustrated City with Demarai Gray cancelling out an Erling Haaland strike in their 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in December, Dyche says: “The message will be simple; just take it on. It’s a big challenge obviously. #EVEMCI ⏳ pic.twitter.com/vlrMQbUO78 — Everton (@Everton) May 10, 2023 “But it’s about taking it on with the mentality we showed at Brighton.

“All the details have got to be right against Manchester City. You might need them to have a soft one. “Yet, it’s still about us taking the game on.” Challenge: Boss Sean Dyche Any Everton gains on their 32-point total will all but doom bottom club Southampton to the drop and pile the pressure on the rest of the relegation pack.

Nottingham Forest, in 16th place and one point ahead of Everton, go to Chelsea on Saturday, while 18th-placed Leicester (two points behind Everton) host Liverpool on Monday after Leeds (in 19th and level on points with Leicester) welcome Newcastle on Saturday at 1.30pm. What. A. Weekend. pic.twitter.com/qTlm8DVLGH — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2023 A win for Everton could also gooi Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing Arsenal a title lifeline ahead of their clash with Brighton on Sunday at 5.30pm. Heading the weekend, the Gunners have played one game more than City and are one point behind the defending champions.