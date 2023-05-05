Liverpool and Manchester United will be backing Arsenal to do them a helse favour in the race for a top-four Premier League finish this weekend. In the pick of this weekend fixtures, the second-placed Gunners will be out to keep their fading title hopes alive in a tough trip to third-placed Newcastle in Sunday’s 5.30pm kickoff.

And United, who played their 34th league game against Brighton last night looking to accumulate 66 points, will be watching closely before they play West Ham at 8pm. Liverpool, meanwhile, are 'n bietjie further back on 59 points, having played 34 games already.

Jurgen Klopp's manne can, however, close the gap on artsvyande United with a sixth win in a row when they face Brentford on Saturday night at 6.3pm. Having edged Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to Mo Salah penalty and string of top-class saves from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, their confidence is high. And Brazilian shotstopper Alisson is looking to build on their best run of the season.

He says: “In football, when you find the momentum and get the confidence you have to keep that. “It’s too easy to lose and if you lose it it’s really hard to get back, everybody saw it this season. “We are getting on the winning path again.