The sun set on the first SA20 tournament on Sunday, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking all the glory in their four-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals. Coming from nowhere, the Eastern Cape team surprised friend and foe by winning the historic tournament.

After losing the first two games against the Capitals, it was their captain Aiden Markram’s superb allround display (50 runs off 35 balls and 2/8 with ball in hand) that won them their first match of the competition against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park. The 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗡 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗦 in the Eastern Cape ☀️#SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #PCvSEC #SA20 #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/iXVmXrktSa — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 12, 2023 The return fixture was probably the one that gave the team the belief that nothing is impossible, with Marco Jansen smashing an unforgettable 66 runs off just 27 balls to guide them to a two-wicket win at Newlands. Tenacity: Roelof Van Der Merwe Then again in the final, it was 38-year-old veteran Roelof van der Merwe’s turn to star. The tournament’s joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Capitals speedster Anrich Nortje with overall 20 scalps won the Man of the Match award with his bowling figures of 4/31.

Lead from the front, always! Captain Markram 🧡@AidzMarkram | #SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #SA20 #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/R03P050lNA — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 13, 2023 At the end of the tournament, Markram won the Most Valuable Player award, but credits the team for his success. Once eyed as a future Proteas captain, could the 28-year-old be ready to take up that post now? Of what made the team tick, Markram says: “We had a lot of strong characters, a lot of guys who are desperate to win competitions.”

Character that was made of grit, passion, dedication, hardwork and a lot of effort 🧡#SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #SA20 #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/OLC0x7sI78 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 13, 2023 He adds of Van der Merwe’s influence on the side: “Having lost the first two games we needed characters and there is no better man than this guy next to me [Van der Merwe]. “He rubbed off on everyone else, because they were trying to follow in his footsteps. The biggest thing for us as a team was that desperation and passion that Roelof brought.” Of his own captaincy, Markram says: “A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff, they made it a lot easier. It is an enjoyable job to have and a good humbler at times, and I will continue learning and try to get better.”

Netherlands international Van der Merwe adds of his return to South Africa: “I love coming back here and playing. I’m just glad I could contribute to winning the trophy. Even at my age I have some left in the tank.” TOP FIVE SA20 BATSMEN 1 Joss Buttler (Paarl Royals) Runs 391 Average 39.1

2 Faf du Plessis (Super Kings) Runs 369Average 41 3 Aiden Markram (Sunrisers)Runs 366 Average 33.27 4 Heinrich Klaasen(Super Giants) Runs 363 Average 60.50

5 Quinton de Kock (Super Giants) Runs 271 Average 30.11 TOP FIVE SA20 BOWLERS 1 Roelof van der Merwe (Sunrisers)Wickets 20Average 9.55

2 Anrich Nortje (Capitals) Wickets 20 Average 13.25 3 Gerald Coetzee (Super Kings) Wickets 17 Average 13.52 4 Eathan Bosch(Capitals) Wickets 15 Average 21.40

5 James Neesham (Capitals) Wickets 14Average 17.92 MVP TOP THREE 1 Aiden Markram (Sunrisers) Total Impact 596.6