Local bragging rights and a place at the top of the Premier League are on the line on Saturday’s 1.30pm derby when Arsenal host Tottenham. Early-season leaders Arsenal will be hoping to show their fierce rivals Spurs that they are a different beast to the team that crumbled in the race for a top-four finish last season.

Mikel Arteta’s manne went to Spurs in the third last game with the chance to book Champions League football and blew it, going down 3-0 in May. But the Gunners are flying at the top of the league with 18 points from a possible 21 and will want to prove former boss Arsene Wenger right, who earlier this week backed the club to challenge for the title. Asked about Arsenal’s chances of winning the league for the first time since Wenger led the team to the title in 2004, he tells SkySports: “I would say they have a good chance.

“I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.” Antonio Conte’s Spurs, though, are just one point behind them and will be looking for their first league win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010. Other weekend Prem fixtures