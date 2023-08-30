It’s time for South Africa to forget about the win over New Zealand now, it counts for nothing at the Rugby World Cup according to scrumhalf Conbus Reinach. Getting ready for next week’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland, the Springboks are currently in Corsica where they are fine-tuning their preparation for their title defence.

Fresh off a record-breaking 35-7 win over New Zealand at Twickenham, Reinach says: “The clash against New Zealand was good, but it doesn’t count for anything. A few words from Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach on their preparations in Corsica, France 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 😁#Springboks#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/B9G1qFyxsk — Springboks (@Springboks) August 29, 2023 “The Rugby World Cup only starts now. Each game from now on is important, and there’s still a lot of work to be done.” Flyhalf Manie Libbok, meanwhile, says they are turning up the heat at training.