The rain-delayed first T20I at SuperSport Park saw Reeza Hendricks and Sisanda Magala included in the playing eleven and the match reduced to 11-Overs a side. The first T20I between South Africa and the West Indies was brought to a halt due to persistent rain. Play started two hours behind schedule, reducing the match into an 11-Over a side match in Centurion.

The West Indies chose to bowl first citing to the high win percentage for teams batting second in T20s at SuperSport Park. A captain’s performance!



Rovman Powell (43* off 18) smashes the Proteas attack as the West Indies chase down their target of 132 with three balls to spare.



They take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.#SAvWI scorecard 👇 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 25, 2023 Sisanda Magala and Reeza Hendricks recovered in time for selection in the first match while Tristan Stubbs, who has been consistently playing before the World Cup, missed out. Lungi Ngidi also missed out on selection for the first of three T20Is.

A late onslaught from David Miller (48 off 22) and Sisanda Magala (18* off 5) propels the Proteas to a competitive total of 131-8 off 11 overs.



West Indies require 132 to win the match.



📺 Stream #SAvWI live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 25, 2023 Like the coach emphasised in the build up to the first T20I, the series was also going to be used to bring Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to action after being rested in the ODI series. Nortje, Magala, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi make up South Africa’s bowling attack. 🚨 RESULT | WEST INDIES WIN BY 3 WICKETS



In a game reduced to 11 overs per side, the West Indies chased down the 132-run target with 4 deliveries remaining, to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match KFC T20I series#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/g1QoydDARR — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 25, 2023 Proteas XI:

Quinton de Kock; Reeza Hendricks; Rilee Rossouw; Aiden Markram (c); Heinrich Klassen; David Miller; Wayne Parnell; Sisanda Magala; Bjorn Fortuin; Anrich Nortje; Tabraiz Shamsi West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers; Brandon King; Johnson Charles; Nicholas Pooran; Rovman Powell (c); Roston Chase; Romario Shepherd; Odean Smith; Sheldon Cottrell; Akeal Hosein; Alzarri Joseph