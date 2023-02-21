Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric says Liverpool will be out to avenge last season’s 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final in their Round of 16 clash against the Spanish giants at Anfield on Tuesday at 10pm. But they don’t skrik for the eight-placed side in the Premier League and he actually considers Real favourites at Liverpool’s ground.

Modric says: "I understand that Liverpool will probably be seeking a sporting revenge against us.

"It is normal after the last results in European competitions between the two. But we'll be ready. "They will be two exciting matches...

“We believe we will go through.” He adds of Liverpool’s struggling season: “Seeing the Liverpool squad, we know that at any time they can react and start to come back in the season. I hope it won’t be in these two Champions League games against us but we have to be ready… “It’s a shame that the draw has led to us playing so early in the competition because it would have been a great Champions League final.”

Of how things will pan out, Modric adds: “I don’t see a lot of goals in the match… “But I see Real as favourites and we’ll go to Anfield looking for a victory.” Tourtured: Reds boss Klopp Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, says he only watched that final back over the weekend.

He explains: "It was proper torture, we played a good game and could have won, but we didn't. "You could see how experienced Madrid is…"



Klopp, though, adds that his team might be hitting their straps at the right time after back-to-back wins in the league. He says: "Maybe we found our feet at the right time for this game, hopefully we can build on that. We need to play two super games to go through and I have no problem with that, if you don't play your best you don't have a chance.