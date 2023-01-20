Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is looking for fighters to face Chelsea in their crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday at 2.30pm. As the Reds look to battle their way out of mid-table mediocrity, they face a Chelsea side in a similar rut with the two teams currently in ninth and 10th respectively.

And after beating Wolves 1-0 in their FA Cup replay earlier in the week, Klopp says whoever is willing to fight for the badge will get to take the field against Chelsea, as the Reds look to wipe the slate clean midway through the season. Looking to build momentum! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ohC5SELTef — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 19, 2023 With Darwin Nunez set to return after sitting out the clash against Wolves, Klopp says: “The door is open for everybody. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.” Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking for inspiration from new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in an £89m deal.

With fellow new signing Joao Felix still suspended after picking up a red card on his Chelsea debut against Fulham, Mudryk, 22, will be looking for a much better introduction to life at the Blues. Ready to make his mark! 👌 pic.twitter.com/3UduDJDrs9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2023 Of his new signing, coach Graham Potter says: “He is a young player with a big future. He’s exciting, one-v-one and can threaten the goal. I think our supporters already like him.” WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES