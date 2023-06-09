Argentina World Cup heroes Alexis Mac Allister and Lionel Messi both announced big moves in the last 36 hours.
Mac Allister on Thursday signed a five-year deal with Premier League giants Liverpool in a £55m move from Brighton.
And the 25-year-old midfield ace says he is at Anfield to win trophies, telling club media: “Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that.”
“That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies.”
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. meanwhile, decided to snub former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al-Hilal to team up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Barca were left bitterbek, releasing a statement in response to Wednesday’s news, reading: “Barcelona president [Joan] Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands.”