Argentina World Cup heroes Alexis Mac Allister and Lionel Messi both announced big moves in the last 36 hours.

And the 25-year-old midfield ace says he is at Anfield to win trophies, telling club media: “Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that.”

“That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies.”

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. meanwhile, decided to snub former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al-Hilal to team up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.