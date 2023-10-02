Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is die hel in after his side lost 2-1 to a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal at Tottenham Hotspur after a first-half Luis Diaz effort was wrongly disallowed and two visiting players were sent off in an incident-packed game.
Colombian Diaz struck just past the half-hour mark in the Premier League clash after Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men when Curtis Jones was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma following a VAR intervention that Klopp thought was harsh.
Substitute Diogo Jota was also dismissed late in the second half after two quick yellow cards, as Matip turned the ball home in stoppage time to leave Spurs second in the Premier League behind Manchester City, with Cody Gakpo cancelling out Heung-min Son’s opener earlier in the clash.
Full-time in London. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/D0dQefifCq— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2023
The Reds, meanwhile, are fourth with 16 points and fuming.
Klopp explains: “The [Diaz] offside goal. That’s not offside when you see it. They drew their lines wrong. The ball’s between Mo’s (Salah’s) legs. “They ... didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right. It’s so tough to deal with it.
Scenes in the 96th minute! 😍 pic.twitter.com/KMyxfYJSfk— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 30, 2023
“We scored an own goal, that’s really tough to take... The first red card, Curtis [Jones] steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That’s unlucky.”
Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2023
It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.
The referees body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later issued a statement blaming “significant human error” for the Diaz goal being disallowed.
The statement reads: “This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention.”