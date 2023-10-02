Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is die hel in after his side lost 2-1 to a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal at Tottenham Hotspur after a first-half Luis Diaz effort was wrongly disallowed and two visiting players were sent off in an incident-packed game. Colombian Diaz struck just past the half-hour mark in the Premier League clash after Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men when Curtis Jones was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma following a VAR intervention that Klopp thought was harsh.

Substitute Diogo Jota was also dismissed late in the second half after two quick yellow cards, as Matip turned the ball home in stoppage time to leave Spurs second in the Premier League behind Manchester City, with Cody Gakpo cancelling out Heung-min Son’s opener earlier in the clash. Full-time in London. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/D0dQefifCq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2023 The Reds, meanwhile, are fourth with 16 points and fuming. Klopp explains: “The [Diaz] offside goal. That’s not offside when you see it. They drew their lines wrong. The ball’s between Mo’s (Salah’s) legs. “They ... didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right. It’s so tough to deal with it.