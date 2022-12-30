Gakpo, 23, was linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since coach Erik ten Hag took over at United at the start of the season.

Liverpool signed Netherlands star Cody Gakpo from under the noses of rivals Manchester United on Wednesday for a reported fee of £37m.

But the forward reveals that he was persuaded to join the Reds instead by now-club teammate and Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup before the Dutch went out in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Argentina, says: “What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family.

“I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. I’m also happy that he's here, so he can help me with some stuff.”