It will be a nervous transfer deadline day at Anfield on Friday, with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool paaping big time over the future of star man Mo Salah. With the Saudi Pro League sharks circling, Salah could be an Al-Ittihad player at the end of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

According to reports, the Jeddah-based club is willing to pay the Reds a helse £118m for their 31-year-old goal machine and make him the highest paid player in the world. Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer Liverpool a deal worth $162M for Mo Salah, per @jamesbenge



Salah's wages would be comparable to Neymar and Ronaldo's.



Liverpool have insisted he's not for sale.



The final days of the transfer window should be interesting ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aPykWZpHQ4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 28, 2023 En dis nie al nie, defender Ibrahima Konate is also a target. And while the Premier League transfer window on Friday night, that will not stop the Saudis, whose transfer deadline is only on September 20, from tempting the players with groot geld.

While Klopp is desperate to hold on to his talisman, he is drukking hard to add to his defensive midfield ranks. The Reds are in £25m talks with Bayern Munich over the permanent transfer of Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch, who has reportedly agreed personal terms, but the German champions will only greenlight the deal if they can land Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. 🚨 Sofyan Amrabat will become a ‘new player for Manchester United’. Medical has already been booked for Friday. [@TuttoMercatoWeb via pic.twitter.com/umVoyLA5jp — Fabrizio Romano (@StarDelta13) September 1, 2023 Rivals Manchester United are also keen to strengthen their midfielder with top target Sofyan Amrabat, but have yet to strike a deal with Fiorentina - with a loan-to-buy transfer on the cards.