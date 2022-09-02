Down 1-0 after a debut goal by Alexander Isak, Roberto Firmino equalised for the Reds, with Fabio Carvalho then getting the winner with the last kick of the match in the eighth minute of the five-minutes added time.

After a Houdini act to beat Newcastle on Tuesday night, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says they know they have to be better in Saturday’s 1.30pm Merseyside derby against Everton.

Klopp knows a repeat performance at Goodison Park against their fierce rivals, who are yet to win a game in five league outings this season, will bot be good enough.

He says ahead of their visit to Frank Lampard’s manne: “We know we have to improve. Really we know that.

“The next game will be a proper fight, I’m not sure we should think too much about playing football, it will be a proper fight and we have to be ready for that.