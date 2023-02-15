Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is a relieved man after his team won their first Premier League game of 2023 by beating city rivals Everton 2-0 on Monday and urged them to use the “statement” victory to reignite their season. Mohamed Salah scored for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo bagged his first goal for the club as they snapped a four-game winless run and earned only their second win in eight games in all competitions.

Klopp says: “It was a massive relief. The performance was a statement for us that we can do this... it was the best game for a while. UP THE REDS ✊ pic.twitter.com/W6REYXUYdQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023 “We have to carry on. To get out of our situation and to bring consistency, we need performances.” From back to front in a flash ⚡



A memorable first Reds goal for Cody Gakpo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qr81i8soE8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2023 Liverpool, last year’s runners-up, climbed to ninth with 32 points. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine before Saturday’s trip to St James' Park.