Erik ten Hag has told his injury-hit Manchester United they have zero excuses not to beat managerless Leeds tonight at 10pm and reignite their Premier League title hopes. Leeds have fired American manager Jesse Marsch on Monday and will enter the match with U21 boss Michael Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and coach Chris Armas running the show. And even with Casemiro starting his three-match suspension on Wednesday after being sent off for violent conduct in Saturday’s 2-1 over Crystal Palace, Christian Eriksen out for the season and Scott McTominay, Antony and Antony Martial unavailable, Ten Hag believes his manne should be able to march to victory.

But with Marcus Rashford in top form up front, the Red Devils can draw level with second-placed Manchester City on 45 log points with a win at Old Trafford. They will, however, still trail their cross-town foes by goal difference, having also played a game more. 🎙 Michael Skubala chats to the media ahead of tomorrow's clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford https://t.co/JapXh2glWV — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 7, 2023 Up against 17th-placed Leeds, Ten Hag says: “It's definitely a big, big game… No excuses: Man United coach Erik ten Hag. “After a game I can’t say Casemiro is not there, Anthony Martial is not there, we have to win. United are capable and we have to win the games no matter who is on the pitch.”

ℹ️ Erik has ruled three Reds out through injury ahead of #MUNLEE.#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 7, 2023 Skubala, though, is keen to snap an eight-match winless streak for Leeds. He says of the sacking of Marsch: “Change is change for players. You’re fired: Coach Jesse Marsch “They’re professionals and I don’t think any of us need to get up for Manchester United at Old Trafford.”