Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is worried that his quadruple-hunting manne won’t have the legs to chase down Manchester City in the Premier League title race this week. The Reds completed the domestic cup double by beating Chelsea on 6-5 on penalties after a gruelling 120 minutes on Sunday and play Southampton tonight at 8.45pm, before hosting Wolves in the final league game of the season on Sunday.

With Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all recovering from knocks taken over the weekend, Klopp is worried that a fresh Saints outfit might spoil their party. Victory for Ralph Hasenhüttl 15th-placed side would see City, who the Reds trail by four points heading into this game, crowned champions. PLAT: Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah And Klopp is aware of the threat, saying: “This is game 60 [in our season]. When did Southampton have their last game? 10-12 days?

“They might lack rhythm but we lose that advantage if we make changes. They are completely fresh. “Last home game, what would you do? “After 120 minutes [v Chelsea], we have to make sure we don’t go nuts with them. We will see. Southampton will try to beat us.”

If the Reds win this match, they go into Sunday’s final round against Wolves one point behind City, who host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the same time (5pm). Still, Klopp doesn’t expect City to drop points in that match, saying: “I don’t know the last time City dropped points two games in a row [after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham]. “I don’t expect City to drop points there [against Villa].”