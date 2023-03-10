Heading to Bournemouth for a 2.30pm showdown on Saturday, fifth-placed Liverpool are three points off fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Buoyed by their 7-0 thrashing of aartsvyande Manchester United, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson called on his revved-up Reds to push for a top-four Premier League finish.

With the rock-bottom Cherries fighting to their top-flight survival and a chasing pack of Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton all breathing down their necks, Henderson warns there will be no room for error.

The latest from the training ground 🔍



Full focus on #BOULIV 💯 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 9, 2023

He says of their chances: “Hopefully we can use it in the right way but you can’t get too confident or overconfident for sure.

“There are different tests along the way from now until the end of the season that will come and you need to stay positive, stay ready and stay hungry like we were [last Sunday], and that will give us a good chance to finish the season well.”