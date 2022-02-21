Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City, cutting the champions lead down to six points with a 3-1 win over Norwich.

Saturday afternoon’s come-from-behind victory was their fifth in a row, before City’s 15-match unbeaten run was ended in a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham later in the day.

The Reds, though, still have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s manne as the race for the title heats up.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had to dig deep after going down 1-0 after Milot Rashica’s deflected opener in the 48th minute.

BRILLIANT EQUALISER: Senegalese Sadio Mane

But Sadio Mane equalised with a bicycle-kick goal in the 64th minute from Kostas Tsimikas’ cross before Mo Salah scored his 150th goal for the club to give them the lead.

Salah brought down a long ball from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, before bamboozling the Canaries goalie and beating two defenders on the line from the edge of the area.

Luis Diaz then got his first league strike for the Reds after a clever run to meet Jordan Henderson’s through ball to clip a left-footed shot past the keeper.

Klopp had nothing but praise for his three frontmen, saying: “The first goal obviously was not the biggest chance we had in the game, Sadio just scored off it with an incredible finish.

ON SCOTRSHEET: Luis Diaz

“Luis makes this wonderful run in the centre as well. It’s good, he’s just an outstanding talent, a really, really good player. I think he is very happy tonight. He should be.”

And he adds of his Egyptian star man: “Ah, today was a really cheeky one, to be honest.

“I can probably not remember all 150 but I can remember a lot and there were some good goals.”

𝓢![CDATA[]]>𝓹![CDATA[]]>𝓮![CDATA[]]>𝓬![CDATA[]]>𝓲![CDATA[]]>𝓪![CDATA[]]>𝓵 from 𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘃![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝘆 angle. ✨



Enjoy Mo’s 150th goal for the Reds 🤩 Outstanding, @mosalah 👏



Presented by @Sonos 📹 pic.twitter.com/KfYwTs0vXS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 20, 2022

[email protected]