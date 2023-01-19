Harvey Elliott has set his sights on Chelsea after firing FA Cup holders Liverpool into the fourth round. Deputising for Mo Salah on the right side of Jurgen Klopp’s attack, the 19-year-old went on a solo run and fired an unstoppable left-footed strike, with his 13th-minute goal proving the winner in Tuesday’s third-round replay at Wolves.

His sensational goal breaks a three-match winless run for the Reds and now Elliott is targeting Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown at Anfield, when ninth meets 10th. Top finish, Harvey 💎 pic.twitter.com/sDbjr7aN8c — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2023 Elliott says: “The last few results haven’t really gone our way, we haven’t performed to the best of our ability, but I think tonight is a stepping stone for the next couple of games. “We just need to take this into the next game on the weekend [against Chelsea].