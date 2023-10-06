Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is ready to blaas his team out of the toilet as they gear up for Saturday’s 4pm Premier League visit from Brentford. It’s not been a happy start to the season at Old Trafford, with the team currently 10th on the log after three wins and four defeats from their first seven games.

Things got worse this week when, despite a Hojlund double, United lost 3-2 at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League. ⏳ Manchester United



🔜 #MUNBRE pic.twitter.com/zAUKvYNJVy — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 5, 2023 With goalkeeper Andre Onana messing up in goal, Marcus Rashford misfiring in front of it and coach Erik ten Hag’s job in jeopardy, the 20-year-old Hojlund says they must span saam. Tight at the top, boiling up at the bottom... pic.twitter.com/3ThyF4DzOF — Premier League (@premierleague) October 3, 2023 The Denmark international says: “Of course, it’s a tough period now, but we need to stick together and that’s the only way we can get out of this period.”