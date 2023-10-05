Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are in a hell of their own making but the under-fire coach says he is not paaping for his job. United sunk to new depths as they blew the lead twice in Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray, leaving them without a point at the bottom of Champions League Group A after two games.

Despite Rasmus Hojlund giving the Old Trafford hosts the lead twice, ex-United winger Wilfried Zaha and Kerem Akturkoglu equalised, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being at fault for a late collapse as his poor pass led to a Casemiro tackle that saw him given a second yellow, before being chipped by Mauro Icardi for the winner. Full-time.#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2023 With a sixth defeat in 10 matches this season, club icon Paul Scholes hit out at the team’s defence, saying: “[Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane were so lazy, so weak and we all know what the goalkeeper [Andre Onana] did as well.” How things stand right now at #UCL 📊 pic.twitter.com/ltd6TY3mSz — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 3, 2023 Another former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand adds: “We’re being cut open like a hot knife through butter at times and it’s embarrassing.

Bedonnerd: Scholes Rio. Picture credit: Peter Powell “This is the Champions League, it’s not like we’re playing school football. This is the Champions League and some of the mistakes you’re seeing, a lack of positional and spatial awareness.” A United front: Erik ten Hag.Picture credit: Peter Powell Fans, though, lay the blame at the feet of coach Ten Hag, with some calling for his head on social media. But Ten Hag’s not worried, saying they span saam: “When we went into this project we knew there would be common gaps and in this moment we are in a very difficult period.