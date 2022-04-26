Liverpool are wys that they can’t take Villarreal lightly in their Champions League semifinal first-leg clash on Wednesday at 9pm.

Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarine arrive at John Lennon Airport with giants Juventus and Bayern Munich in their wake and they don’t skrik for the Reds as the Europa League champions look to make it to back-to-back European finals.

Former Arsenal boss Emery has seven English football rejects who also have something to prove, with likes of Francis Coquelin, Ettienne Capoue, Arnaut Danjuma, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Giovani Lo Celso and former Red Alberto Moreno in the mix.

MISSION: Emery and Ex-Red Alberto Moreno

And Emery warns: “We are not here in the semifinals just so that people can say we’re cute. “We are here because this is a serious project.”

Psyched defender Pau Torres adds: “We have nothing to lose.

“We will be less of a surprise because we have just eliminated Juve and Bayern, so Liverpool will be a little more humble than Bayern was and they will prepare thoroughly knowing what we have achieved in the other qualifiers.”

While Villarreal have nothing to lose, hosts Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk hulle are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

CAUTIOUS: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

And Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp says they will take niks for granted when they face the giant killers of Europe.

Klopp explains: “I never take something like this for granted.

“It’s going to be really, really difficult against Villarreal but it’s the semifinal of the Champions League – if it wasn’t difficult there would be something wrong﻿.”

