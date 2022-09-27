Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has warned fans and his team that Botswana will not go down as easily as Sierra Leone did in their 4-0 win over the weekend. South Africa bots with their northern neighbours at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday in a match which was originally advertised by the South Africa Football Association (Safa) as kicking off at 3pm, but was changed to 6pm on Monday.

FAST TRACK: Ashley Du Preez And after watching recalled Themba Zwane bagged a brace, Mihlali Mayambela net on debut and Aubrey Modiba score in a rout, Broos is still a bietjie cautious. The Belgian says: “We had to change some things, and we did. So, with this group we think that we can go on. But don’t be too optimistic, instead try to be more realistic. UNCAPPED: Sibongiseni Mthethwa “It was a good team but our opposition were not a great team. So, I think Tuesday’s game will be a little bit tougher than today. Maybe, we’ll see.”

Broos will also be changing his team a bit, with the likes of Khanyisa Mayo and Ashley du Preez keen for more game time and uncapped Sibongiseni Mthethwa expected to come in. Cape Town City forward Mayo, who had a 20-minute debut cameo at the weekend, will hope to be there from the start after helping to set up Bafana’s fourth on Saturday. Cheer us on! #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/lGAq34z8Yx — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 26, 2022 Kaizer Chiefs speedster Du Preez made a late introduction and his former Stellenbosch teammate Mthethwa will be desperate to be involved and his international bow.