Chances were few and far between in a feisty first half between the Roses rivals, with Crysencio Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors' best opportunity.

Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned Manchester United a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho is one for the future ✨#PL — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2023

Erik ten Hag's team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance in the 80th minute.

Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.

The second installment of 𝗟𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝘃𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 ends in victory for Erik ten Hag and his charges 🤝🔴#PL pic.twitter.com/K1vmfn5Nyg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2023

With champions Manchester City in action later on Sunday, United leap-frogged their rivals into second place having played two games more. Leeds stayed 17th, one point above the relegation zone.