Manchester United star man Marcus Rashford is in a race against time to be fit to face top-four rivals Newcastle at the weekend. Rashford missed England duty due to a knock picked up in last month’s FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham, but raised eyebrows after posting pictures of himself in New York City during the international break.

But he returned to United’s training base this week, with an update from the club saying that he “could only take part in a small session, away from the main group”. 😎 @MarcusRashford made it 2️⃣7️⃣ goals for the season in March 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2023 With 27 goals in all competitions this season, the 25-year-old is United’s top scorer this term and his absence would be a massive setback. Only Bruno Fernandes, with 10 goals, has been scoring regularly for third-placed United, who travel to face a Newcastle side who can draw level on 50 points with a victory.

#PL football is back this weekend 🤩



Here's a little look at how things stand... pic.twitter.com/0PpzYC8ylA — Premier League (@premierleague) March 27, 2023 As if that wasn’t enough for head coach Erik ten Hag, a knee problem for on-loan Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer has added to his midfield crisis. Injured: Marcel Sabitzer Austria boss and former United interim coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed the injury after ruling the midfielder out of Monday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia. Ban: Midfielder Casemiro With Brazilian enforcer Casemiro sitting out the second of his four-match ban and playmaker Christian Eriksen a long-term absentee, Ten Hag will be short of options in a battle with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton at St James’ Park.