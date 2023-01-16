A diep omgekrapte Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and his players got into a bekgeveg with United stars after the Old Trafford hosts won Saturday’s Premier League derby 2-1 in controversial fashion. City were kwaad over Marcus Rashford’s role in United’s equaliser, with the offside striker seemingly interfering with play as Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Jack Grealish’s 60th-minute opener.

Rashford, starting from an offside position, chased the ball and distracted City’s Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake before Fernandes stole in and fired home in the 78th minute. A disappointing day at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/TbnJAALRPq — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 14, 2023 While the linesman had flagged for offside, Rashford never touched the ball and VAR overturned the call and gave the goal. City protested on the pitch and according to former Norway striker and reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, they carried on in the tunnel, with Guardiola, Grealish and United captain Harry Maguire in a heated “discussion”.

Guardiola says of the incident: “Marcus Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes is not. Rashford distracted our keeper and centre defenders. It is what it is.” Pep Guardiola on Man United's first goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/0rufrp4uPj — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 14, 2023 United boss Erik ten Hag agrees, adding: “If you are the opposition, I can see the team are unhappy with this situation but Bruno was scoring from the back and not in an offside position. “Of course, he brings hesitation from the centrehalves… and we take advantage. It’s a grey area.”